Sonny Bill Williams leaves the UK ahead of NRL return

Sonny Bill Williams has left the UK ahead of his move to Sydney Roosters.

The Kiwi is on his way back to the NRL following Toronto’s withdrawal from Super League and posted a picture from the airport saying his farewells to Wolfpack team-mates Ricky Leutele and Bodene Thompson.

The NRL champions are expected to announce his arrival imminently, with Williams discussing his move in the Australia media.

Sad to be leaving the UK on this note, but grateful to have met these two ❤️✊🏽

God willing we cross paths soon usos

@bodenethompson @rickyleutele

“Nick (Politis) hit me up and asked if I had a couple of months in me,” he told Nine News.

“I’ve been on holiday mode, me and my wife booked flights for a little European holiday. I had 24/48 hours to think about it and thought it was just a challenge.”

#EXCLUSIVE: In his first interview about his return to the @sydneyroosters, Sonny-Bill Williams has revealed how his four children are the motivation behind his #NRL comeback. @Danny_Weidler #9News

Williams does still have a contract with Toronto next year, though their status remains unclear.