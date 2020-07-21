Sonny Bill Williams linked with Sydney Roosters return – New Zealand Warriors confirm interest

Sonny Bill Williams could be on his way back to the NRL with Syndey Roosters thought to be considering a move for their former star.

SBW, Toronto’s marquee player, has been told he is free to find a club for the rest of the season after the Wolfpack pulled out of Super League.

That has resulted in NRL clubs enquiring about his services, with the Warriors publicly confirming their interest in signing the Kiwi megastar.

However, the Roosters are also understood to have shown some interest with their pack littered with injuries, including to Victor Radley, who is out for the season with an ACL injury.

The NRL’s signing deadline is August 3rd, leaving Williams pushed for time to get a deal done.

“We’re in a position where obviously we’re going to require players and if Sonny Bill Williams becomes available, of course, we’re going to look at how it could happen,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said.

“We’ll reach out for sure to try and understand the situation, we’re already looking for loan players so imagine if it came off.

“The stars would have to be aligned, and I don’t know if and when Sonny could even get to Australia. But we’d be mad not to ask the question.”