Sosaia Feki could finally make his Castleford Tigers debut this Sunday

Sosaia Feki could make his long-awaited Castleford debut in their Challenge Cup clash with Hull FC.

The winger, a major off-season signing from Cronulla, has yet to play due to calf and hamstring injuries. But he has been named in the Tigers squad for Sunday’s rearranged sixth-round tie, with Jake Trueman and Cheyse Blair, who has been missing with a back injury, also in the squad.

Alex Foster, Junior Moors and Gareth O’Brien, who is cup-tied, drop out.

Hull FC have recalled a string of key players for the clash too.

Jamie Shaul, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Manu Ma’u, Ligi Sao, Gareth Ellis, Jordan Johnstone and Ratu Naulago are all named in the 21-man squad after missing the victory over Wakefield.

Josh Bowden, Masi Matongo, Lewis Bienek, Cameron Scott, Connor Wynne, Charlie Patterson-Lund, Ben McNamara and Jude Ferreira miss out.

Tigers: Olpherts, Mata’utia, Shenton, Feki, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Blair, Clare, O’Neill, Hepi, Eden, Turner, Peachey.

Hull: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Connor, Houghton, Sata, Ma’u, Sao, Kelly, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Savelio, Fonua, Buchanan, Ellis, Brown, Naulago.