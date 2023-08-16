South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Jarrett Subloo “would love” Super League move

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS reserves halfback Jarrett has revealed that he “would love” to test himself in Super League.

League Express previously revealed that the 22-year-old’s name had been put on the tables of top-flight sides in the UK with Subloo’s agent, Michael Cincotta of Crown Sports Management, telling League Express that the halfback has piqued the interest of a number of Super League clubs.

Now, Subloo has told League Express that he would be keen to make the move, saying: “Super League has 100% crossed my mind. I would love an opportunity to go there and test myself.”

Of Italian descent, Subloo has been plying his trade for the South Sydney Rabbitohs reserves side after making the move from the Mount Pritchard Mounties in the New South Wales Cup.

In 2018, Subloo joined the Canberra Raiders, following a spell for the Norths Devils, and played for their SG Ball Cup side.

In 2019, he moved up to the Raiders’ Jersey Flegg Cup side and he was named in Italy’s 2021 Men’s Rugby League World Cup qualifying squad but did not play a game.

Subloo would then go on to join the Raiders’ NRL squad as a development player, debuting in round 2020 of the NRL season against Cronulla Sharks.

However, he played just one minute during the game and didn’t appear again for the Raiders all season.

Subloo is just 22 years of age.

