Castleford Tigers’ Jacques O’Neill suffers injury heartbreak as Sheffield Eagles loan move looms

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ Jacques O’Neill has suffered another injury heartbreak whilst out on loan with the Sheffield Eagles.

Having moved on loan to Championship side Sheffield Eagles until the end of the season, O’Neill has been determined to get back out on the field in a bid to regain his match fitness following a lengthy spell out of the game.

However, now the 24-year-old has suffered another injury setback, with O’Neill posting a photo of his ankle on social media giant, Instagram, with the caption: “Second session ankle gone. When am I gonna (sic) get some luck?”

It will be another tough blow for the nuggety forward, who hasn’t played rugby league for over a year having left Castleford for ITV2 reality show Love Island during last year’s summer.

He returned to the Tigers midway through the 2023 Super League season on a deal until the end of the year but has failed to make an appearance for the West Yorkshire club since.

As such, O’Neill made the loan move to Sheffield, but what happens now remains to be seen.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.