South Sydney Rabbitohs’ head of rugby makes Super League move

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS’ head of rugby, Brian Stow, will be at Hull KR in 2024 after being appointed the Super League club’s head of rugby for next season.

Stow joined the Rabbitohs as reserve grade manager in late 2018 before moving his way up to football operations officer in March 2019.

His stock with the Souths club grew rapidly and by 2022 Stow was head of football operations – a position he will take up on at Hull KR.

Stow confirmed the move to Rovers on Linked In, saying: “Well that’s a wrap, after 5 amazing years at the mighty South Sydney Rabbitohs it is time for the next challenge. Thanks to Blake Solly and his team for taking a punt on me and allowing me to join their journey.

“There will always be a part of me that will be red and green. Great Club with great people, farewell (not goodbye) to one and all. Next stop Craven Park and Hull KR, more to follow on that soon.”

Hull KR head coach, Willie Peters, then commented under it saying: “Looking forward to it mate.”

