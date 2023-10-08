Women’s Super LEague Grand Final between York and Leeds sets new rugby league record attendance

THE Women’s Super League Grand Final between York Valkyrie and Leeds Rhinos has set a new record for a rugby league attendance for the women’s game in the UK.

4,547 people have attended York’s LNER Community Stadium to watch a brilliant and ferocious clash between the two rivals with a Grand Final ring at stake.

