Wigan Warriors thrash Hull KR in emphatic Super League semi-final triumph

WIGAN WARRIORS turned on the style against Hull KR as they ran in seven tries to thrash Willie Peters’ men, 42-12, and set up a Super League Grand Final clash with Catalans Dragons.

Wigan started the brighter of the two sides, Liam Marshall grabbing the first try just four minutes in after Jai Field made a customary break. Harry Smith converted for a 6-0 lead.

And Field was in moments later when he hacked on a Smith chip and dotted down just inches before the deadball line. Smith again converted to make it 12-0.

Marshall made it two tries in eight minutes for himself, cutting inside for a tremendous four-pointer. Smith converted as Rovers found themselves 18-0 down after just 12 minutes.

But, KR finally got their way back into the game just after the midway point in the first-half, Elliot Minchella crashing over next to the posts following a great Sam Luckley offload. Brad Schneider converted to reduce the deficit to 12 at 18-6.

Neither side could breach the other’s defence at the end of the half, but the Warriors scored early in the second forty minutes to effectively take the game away from Rovers.

A last tackle inventive play ended with Bevan French kicking for Marshall in the corner and the winger registered a hat-trick. Smith converted to make it 24-6.

Toby King was next on the scoresheet following another Smith kick causing havoc in the Rovers’ line, with the latter converting expertly from the touchline for a 30-6 lead.

Field notched his second on 54 minutes with Smith again on target before Abbas Miski crossed the set after, and, though Jez Litten grabbed a consolation with three minutes to go, the Warriors cruised to a 42-12 victory.

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field

23 Abbas Miski

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

2 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

34 Tyler Dupree

22 Brad O’Neill

15 Kaide Ellis

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

Substitutes

9 Sam Powell

11 Willie Isa

20 Patrick Mago

26 Harvie Hill

Tries: Marshall (4, 12, 43), Field (6, 54), King (47), Miski (57)

Goals: Smith 7/7

Hull KR

34 Jack Walker

23 Louis Senior

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

20 Mikey Lewis

37 Brad Schneider

22 Dean Hadley

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

16 James Batchelor

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

Substitutes

7 Jordan Abdull

14 Jez Litten

17 Matty Storton

26 Sam Luckley

Tries: Minchella (23), Litten (77)

Goals: Schneider 2/2

Half-time: 18-6

Referee: Liam Moore

