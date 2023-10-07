Wigan Warriors thrash Hull KR in emphatic Super League semi-final triumph

WIGAN WARRIORS turned on the style against Hull KR as they ran in seven tries to thrash Willie Peters’ men, 42-12, and set up a Super League Grand Final clash with Catalans Dragons.
Wigan started the brighter of the two sides, Liam Marshall grabbing the first try just four minutes in after Jai Field made a customary break. Harry Smith converted for a 6-0 lead.
And Field was in moments later when he hacked on a Smith chip and dotted down just inches before the deadball line. Smith again converted to make it 12-0.
Marshall made it two tries in eight minutes for himself, cutting inside for a tremendous four-pointer. Smith converted as Rovers found themselves 18-0 down after just 12 minutes.
But, KR finally got their way back into the game just after the midway point in the first-half, Elliot Minchella crashing over next to the posts following a great Sam Luckley offload. Brad Schneider converted to reduce the deficit to 12 at 18-6.
Neither side could breach the other’s defence at the end of the half, but the Warriors scored early in the second forty minutes to effectively take the game away from Rovers.
A last tackle inventive play ended with Bevan French kicking for Marshall in the corner and the winger registered a hat-trick. Smith converted to make it 24-6.
Toby King was next on the scoresheet following another Smith kick causing havoc in the Rovers’ line, with the latter converting expertly from the touchline for a 30-6 lead.
Field notched his second on 54 minutes with Smith again on target before Abbas Miski crossed the set after, and, though Jez Litten grabbed a consolation with three minutes to go, the Warriors cruised to a 42-12 victory.
Wigan Warriors
1 Jai Field
23 Abbas Miski
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
2 Bevan French
7 Harry Smith
34 Tyler Dupree
22 Brad O’Neill
15 Kaide Ellis
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
Substitutes
9 Sam Powell
11 Willie Isa
20 Patrick Mago
26 Harvie Hill
Tries: Marshall (4, 12, 43), Field (6, 54), King (47), Miski (57)
Goals: Smith 7/7
Hull KR
34 Jack Walker
23 Louis Senior
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall
5 Ryan Hall
20 Mikey Lewis
37 Brad Schneider
22 Dean Hadley
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
16 James Batchelor
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
Substitutes
7 Jordan Abdull
14 Jez Litten
17 Matty Storton
26 Sam Luckley
Tries: Minchella (23), Litten (77)
Goals: Schneider 2/2
Half-time: 18-6
Referee: Liam Moore
