Souths break St George hearts on Widdop’s return

A last-minute try for Campbell Graham earned South Sydney a dramatic 20-16 win over a St George side that had taken the lead with a penalty from a returning Gareth Widdop with two minutes to play.

After both sides kicked penalties early in the game, the first try of the game came in the final ten minutes of the half as the halves combined for South Sydney to send Dane Gagai in at the right corner.

Souths continued where they left off with a try in the opening minutes of the second half when Cody Walker dummied his way through. Then a second try for Gagai, after the Dragons’ drop-out failed to go ten, moved the home side out to a 14-2 lead.

But Adam Reynolds’ conversion misses allowed the Dragons to come back with two tries for Jason Saab on his NRL debut to level the game. Widdop’s penalty edged them in front but clever play from Braidon Burns sent Graham in for the match winner.

Rabbitohs: Doueihi, Gagai, Roberts, Burns, Graham, Walker, Reynolds, Tatola, Cook, T Burgess, Sutton, Lowe, Murray; Interchanges: Britt, Nicholls, Su’A, Turner

Tries: Gagai 2, Walker, Graham; Goals: Reynolds 2

Dragons: Norman, Saab, Aitken, Lafai, Lomax, Widdop, Hunt, Lawrie, McInnes, Vaughan, Frizell, T Sims, Graham; Interchanges: Kerr, K Sims, Dufty, Leilua

Tries: Saab 2; Goals: Widdop 4

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.