SQUAD NEWS | Super League Grand Final

Wigan Warriors and St Helens will battle in the Super League Grand Final on Friday at Hull FC’s KCOM Stadium to culminate an unpredictable season.

Wigan make two changes; Sam Powell missed last weeks fixture due to personal circumstances, while Joe Greenwood returns to the side after completing his two-match suspension.

Ben Flower, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, and Amir Bourough come out of Lam’s side.

Sean O’Loughlin is named for the final time in his career.

Wigan: Hardaker, Hankinson, Gildart, J. Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, G. Burgess, Isa, Farrell, O’Loughlin, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Bibby, Smith, Hastings, Singleton

Saints name an unchanged squad from their semi-final fixture against Catalans.

James Graham, who failed his head assessment last Friday, will hope to complete his seven-day protocol period and be available for his final game before retirement. Zeb Taia also features for the final time before he returns home to Australia with family.

Saints: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Batchelor, Simm, Dodd, Graham