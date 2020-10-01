SQUAD WATCH | Challenge Cup Semi-Finals

All four sides have named 21-man squads ahead of their semi-final clashes at the Totally Wicked Stadium this Saturday.

Adam Cuthbertson, Alex Sutcliffe, Jack Walker, Luke Briscoe and Callum McLelland, who all played on Wednesday against Catalans, have all managed to retain their places. Brad Dwyer and Konrad Hurrell could both appear for the first time in three weeks after completing self-isolation periods.

The Warriors are still without a number of first team players. Morgan Smithies serves his sixth and final match ban, while Jack Wells (knee), Tony Clubb (neck), George Burgess (hip) and Liam Marshall (ACL) are all injured.

Leeds: Walker, T. Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L. Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, McLelland, L. Briscoe, Donaldson, A. Sutcliffe, Holroyd

Wigan: Hardaker, Gildart, J. Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, Isa, Farrell, O’Loughlin, Flower, Greenwood, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings, Bourouh, Jo. Shorrocks

Salford have been majorly boosted; Dan Sarginson’s two-match ban from Monday was overturned the following day by the Match Review Panel. However, Luke Yates’ appeal was unsuccessful meaning he won’t be available for this crucial fixture.

Five players from Warrington’s curtain-raiser clash with Salford are named in Steve Price’s 21-man squad; Matt Davis, Declan Patton, Ellis Robson, Josh Thewlis and Danny Walker. Tom Lineham is still unavailable as he continues to serve his eight-match suspension.

Salford: Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Atkin, Flanagan, Greenwood, Williams, Kear, Ormondroyd, O. Roberts, Watkins

Warrington: Ashton, Austin, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Gelling, Hill, Hughes, King, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop

Both games will take place as a double-header, with Leeds and Wigan kicking off at 2:30pm. Salford and Warrington will battle at 5pm.