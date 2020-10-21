SQUAD WATCH | Friday’s Super League team news

Wigan Warriors v Salford

Three key players are back for Wigan’s clash with Salford.

Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess and George Burgess return, replacing Amir Bourouh, Sam Halsall and Sean O’Loughlin.

Salford have made several changes following their Challenge Cup Final defeat.

Kris Welham, Kevin Brown and Ryan Lannon drop out, with Andy Ackers and Oliver Ashall-Bott both back in.

Warriors: Hardaker, Gildart, J Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, G Burgess, Isa, Farrell, Flower, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Manfredi, Bibby, Smith, Hastings, Shorrocks, Singleton

Red Devils: Evalds, Chamberlain, Inu, Lolohea, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Greenwood, Williams, Kear, Roberts, Ackers, Watkins, Ashall-Bott.

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Richard Agar has made a string of major changes following their Challenge Cup Final victory.

Only seven members of the 17 who won at Wembley are present, with the likes of Luke Gale, Ash Handley and Matt Prior all out.

St Helens have made just one change with James Graham returning from an isolation period.

Rhinos: Walker, Lui, Seumanufagai, Dwyer, Myler, Oledzki, Thompson, Evans, Smith, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Sutcliffe, Walters, Holroyd, O’Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Tindall, Harrison, Edwards.

Saints: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Batchelor, Simm, Dodd, Graham.