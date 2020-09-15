SQUAD WATCH | Huddersfield and Wakefield set for mid-week Super League encounter

Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity have both named 21-man squads for their Super League clash on Thursday.

This fixture was originally postponed due to Covid-19 but has been re-scheduled as both clubs are out of the Challenge Cup, which also takes place this weekend.

The game will NOT be televised by Sky Sports, but season ticket holders of either club can redeem a streaming code via the OurLeague app.

Huddersfield made two changes to their squad against Leeds. Adam O’Brien (neck) and Oliver Wilson miss out so Suaia Matagi and Reiss Butterworth have been included.

Wakefield have five changes, as Kyle Wood, Joe Batchelor, Adam Tangata and Jack Croft have all been named. Eddie Battye, on loan from London, could make his immediate debut. Alex Walker, Chris Green, George King, Titus Gwaze and Innes Senior are the ones to make way.

David Fifita, who was stood down for refusing to wear a GPS tracker, is still unavailable for selection.

Wakefield: Tupou, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Wood, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, Wood, Croft, Hampshire, Aydin, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Kay, Gigot, Battye

Huddersfield: Golding, McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Sezer, Gavet, Matagi, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, English, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, L. Senior, Hewitt, Wood, Butterworth, Trout, McQueen