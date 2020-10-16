SQUAD WATCH: Key halfbacks return for Castleford and Hull FC

Danny Richardson and Jake Trueman have been named in Castleford’s squad to take on Hull FC.

The duo have been missing with shoulder and back problems respectively but are in line for a return on Sunday.

Jesse Sene-Lefao also returns while Bailey Hodgson could make his debut. Cas remain without former Hull prop Liam Watts.

Albert Kelly and Manu Ma’u could return for the Black and Whites ahead of their return to the KCOM Stadium for the first time since lockdown. They replace Ben McNamara and Lewis Bienek.

Tigers: Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, McShane, Millington, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Foster, Blair, Moors, O’Neill, Cook, Hepi, Peachey, Graham, Martin, Hodgson, O’Brien, Sanderson.

Hull: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Ma’u, Sao, Kelly, Cator, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Brown, Scott, Naulago.