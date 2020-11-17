SQUAD WATCH | Sam Powell missing for play-off semi-final

Wigan have been dealt a considerable blow with Sam Powell left out of their 21-man squad to face Hull FC.

The hooker will miss the play-off semi-final after being mysteriously left out of the squad.

Amir Bourouh takes his place, while Sean O’Loughlin is included in what could be his final game before retirement.

Hull have made just one change, with Jack Brown replacing Josh Jones, who hasn’t played since August.

Warriors: Hardaker, Hankinson, Gildart, J Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, G Burgess, Isa, Farrell, O’Loughlin, Flower, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Bibby, Smith, Hastings, Bourouh, Singleton.

Hull: Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Ma’u, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Brown, Scott, Naulago, McNamara