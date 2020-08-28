Squad Watch: Sunday’s Super League team news

St Helens v Hull KR

Tommy Makinson begins his five-match suspension as St Helens take on Hull KR.

The Golden Boot winner sits out after being charged for a Grade E offence on Liam Watts.

Mark Percival also sits out, but Matty Costello and Josh Simm are included.

Hull KR have made just one change to their squad with Greg Minkin replacing Ben Crooks, who is out until October with a calf injury.

Saints: Coote, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby, Simm, Dodd, Graham.

Robins: Quinlan, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Mulhern, Parcell, Garbutt, Hauraki, Hadley, Abdull, Lawler, Maher, Murray, Gee, Dagger, Ryan, Storton, Minchella, Ellis, Brierley, Peteru.

Huddersfield v Hull FC

Huddersfield have named marquee halfback Aidan Sezer in their squad for the clash with Hull FC.

The Australian is a doubt after limping off in their defeat to Warrington but has been listed in their provisional squad.

But the likes of Lee Gaskell, Joe Wardle and Aaron Murphy remain absent.

As for the Black and Whites, Andy Last is without Jake Connor, Josh Jones, Ligi Sao, Josh Bowden, Andre Savelio, Scott Taylor and Masi Matongo for the game.

That has seen the young quartet of Kieran Buchanan, Jack Brown, Charlie Patterson Lund and Ben McNamara are all called up into the squad.

Giants: Golding, McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Sezer, Gavet, O’Brien, Matagi, Edwards, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, L Senior, Hewitt, Wood, Butterworth, Trout.

Hull: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Ma’u, Kelly, Cator, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Fonua, Buchanan, Ellis, Brown, Naulago, Patterson Lund, McNamara.

Warrington v Wakefield

Leilani Latu could make his Warrington debut in the Wolves’ game with Wakefield.

Latu, an NRL addition from Gold Coast, has yet to feature for the club but has been named in the squad for Sunday’s clash. Ben Murdoch-Masila is suspended while Anthony Gelling misses out. Josh Thewlis is named in the squad.

Wakefield are without Alex Walker, Jay Pitts and Liam Kay who are all self-isolating, while David Fifita drops out after being stood down by the club. Danny Kirmond is among those called into the Wakefield squad.

Wolves: Ratchford, Lineham, King, Charnley, Austin, Widdop, Hill, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, J Clark, Philbin, Mamo, Davis, Walker, Ashton, Thewlis, Kibula, Brand, Latu.

Trinity: Tupou, Miller, K Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Kopczak, Batchelor, Green, Crowther, Jowitt, J Wood, Croft, Hampshire, Aydin, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Gigot, Senior.