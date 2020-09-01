Squad Watch: Super League’s Thursday team news

Salford v Castleford

Niall Evalds has been named in the Salford squad to take on his future employers Castleford.

The Tigers announced his signing on Sunday, four days before taking on the Red Devils.

But Ian Watson has named him in his squad as he makes a number of changes, with Ken Sio, Ryan Lannon, Josh Johnson and Chris Atkin all ruled out through injury.

Captain Lee Mossop return alongside Krisnan Inu, Connor Jones and Jack Ormondroyd.

Castleford will be without Jake Trueman for the match after he was withdrawn as he nurses a back problem. James Clare, stretchered off against Wigan, is also ruled out, while Daniel Smith also comes in.

Peter Mata’utia returns from suspension while Greg Eden and Bailey Hodgson also feature.

Salford: Inu, Chamberlain, Welham, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Flanagan, Greenwood, Williams, Kear, Jones, Ormondroyd, Ackers.

Tigers: Olhperts, Mata’utia, Shenton, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Foster, Moors, O’Neill, Hepi, Eden, Turner, Hodgson, O’Brien.

Hull KR v Wigan

Hull KR will be without Adam Quinlan and Ryan Brierley for Thursday’s game with the Warriors.

The pair suffered injuries and are facing time on the sideline.

That sees Joe Keyes and Mikey Lewis enter the squad, with Jez Litten and Harvey Livett also included.

Mitch Garbutt and Robbie Mulhern also make way.

As for Wigan, Oliver Gildart is named in the squad for the first time this season after picking up a shoulder injury on Great Britain’s tour.

He’s one of five changes, with Oliver Partington returning from suspension, Mitch Clark and Jack Wells also being recalled and Joe Burgess being named after being a late call-up last week.

Liam Marshall (knee), George Burgess (hip), Morgan Smithies (suspended), Joe Bullock and Ethan Havard all miss out.

Robins: Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Abdull, Parcell, Livett, Hauraki, Hadley, Lawler, Murray, Litten, Dagger, Ryan, Gee, Storton, Lewis, Maher, Keyes, Minchella, Ellis, Peteru.

Warriors: Hardaker, Hankinson, Gildart, Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, Isa, Farrell, Flower, Greenwood, Partington, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Wells, Hastings, Bourouh, Shorrocks.

Wakefield v Leeds

Reece Lyne will return for Wakefield as they take on Leeds.

The centre returns from a two-game suspension and is joined in the squad by George King and Josh Wood.

But Bill Tupou is out after suffering a concussion against Warrington, with George Aydin, and Chris Green also moving out of the squad.

As for Leeds, Jarrod O’Connor could make his debut after being named in the squad.

O’Connor, the son of Terry O’Connor, is included alongside the returning Alex Mellor and James Donaldson who have both recovered from injury.

Konrad Hurrell and Jack Walker remain absent, while Rhys Evans and the injured Adam Cuthbertson make way.

Trinity: Lyne, Miller, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Kopczak, Bathcelor, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, King, Wood, Croft, Hampshire, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Gigot, Senior.

Rhinos: T Briscoe, Newman, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Oledzki, Thompson, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, A Sutcliffe, Holroyd, O’Connor.