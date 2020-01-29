Squads announced for Super League Opener at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors host neighbours Warrington Wolves in what promises to be a pulsating Super League opener at the DW Stadium, Thursday 30 January, 7:45pm kick off.

Wire head coach Steve Price will be looking to build on last season’s 4th place finish, starting with one of the toughest fixtures his side will face this season. He puts out a strong squad including new signings Matty Ashton and Anthony Gelling.

The Cherry and Whites will be without winger Dom Manfredi, after head coach Adrian Lam deemed him not quite ready for a return to Super League action. The Warriors will also be without Oliver Gildart and Ben Flower through injury. However coming into the squad are new signings Jackson Hastings, George Burgess and Jake Bibby.

Wigan: Zak Hardaker, Liam Marshall, Chris Hankinson, Joe Burgess, Bevan French, Thomas Leulai, Tony Clubb, Sam Powell, George Burgess, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Sean O’Loughlin, Joe Greenwood, Morgan Smithies, Oliver Partington, Joe Bullock, Liam Byrne, Jake Bibby, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jackson Hastings.

Warrington: Sitaleki Akauola, Matty Ashton, Blake Austin, Luther Burrell, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Anthony Gelling, Chris Hill, Luis Johnson, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Danny Walker.