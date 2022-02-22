Squads named for Thursday’s Super League ties at Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors

The 21-man squads have been named for Thursday’s two Super League matches, as Leeds Rhinos host Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors welcome Huddersfield Giants.

Leeds have made one change to their squad from the defeat at Wigan Warriors last week, as Brad Dwyer returns from suspension.

The hooker replaces Harry Newman in the squad, with the young centre continuing to struggle with the hamstring injury that has seen him yet to make an appearance in Super League this year.

David Fusitu’a (concussion), Richie Myler (groin), Tom Holroyd (ankle) and Sam Walters (shoulder) all remain out injured while Rhyse Martin is still on compassionate leave and James Bentley remains suspended.

Catalans almost make just the single change to their 21-man selection, with Mickael Goudemand missing out through concussion and Mathieu Cozza replacing him.

Goudemand’s absence is a further blow to a Dragons pack already missing the suspended Gil Dudson and Dylan Napa, plus Julian Bousquet (arm), while Arthur Mourgue (ankle) also remains out.

Wigan name an unchanged squad from the one picked ahead of their win over Leeds, with Iain Thornley (ankle) and Ethan Havard (back) remaining out and Bevan French not yet ready for selection having returned to the UK earlier this week.

Huddersfield make three changes to their side with both Will Pryce and Ashton Golding returning to the squad.

Jack Ashworth also comes in, with Olly Ashall-Bott missing out along with the suspended Theo Fages and Danny Levi, and Jake Wardle and Jack Cogger remaining on the sidelines with ankle injuries.

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – Headingley, Thursday 8pm

Leeds: 1 Jack Walker, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Alex Mellor, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 20 Tom Briscoe, 21 Morgan Gannon, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Corey Johnson, 28 Max Simpson, 29 Liam Tindall.

Catalans: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 9 Michael McIlorum, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 24 Mathieu Cozza, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins.

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants – DW Stadium, Thursday, 8pm

Wigan: 2 Jake Bibby, 3 Zak Hardaker, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 28 Brad O’Neill.

Huddersfield: 1 Will Pryce, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 8 Chris Hill, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 27 Jack Ashworth.