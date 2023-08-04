St Helens and Huddersfield Giants starlets make loan moves for rest of the season

ST HELENS and Huddersfield Giants starlets, Taylor Pemberton and Jack Billington respectively, have made loan moves for the rest of the 2023 season.

Pemberton has joined Championship play-off hopefuls York Knights whilst Billington will join the Barrow Raiders.

Billington, who began his rugby journey in union, joined the Giants’ scholarship system at U14s level.

He has gone on to feature for the club’s U18s and reserves sides, but will now further his development by gaining Betfred Championship experience with the Raiders.

The 6’4 forward is capable of playing at prop or in the back row and was selected by Yorkshire for Academy Origin II earlier this year.

Following the initial two weeks of the loan, Huddersfield will have the option to recall him at any point.

Barrow Raiders head coach Paul Crarey said: “Jack is one of Huddersfield’s up and coming stars. At 6’4, he is very highly thought of at the club and it’s great that they have trusted us with helping in his development.

“Jack has represented Yorkshire in both rugby union and rugby league. He can play in several positions within the forward pack and we’re very grateful to Huddersfield for trusting us with his development.”

Chairman Steve Neale said: “We are delighted to get Jack onboard. We have heard only good things from Huddersfield, who rate him highly.

“We are pleased that we can help with his development, whilst recognising that he will help to bolster our pack that has been decimated through injury.”

Meanwhile, Pemberton has signed for York until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has gained loan experience at League One promotion chasers North Wales Crusaders, making three appearances and scoring his first senior try for the Colwyn Bay club earlier this season.

The former England Youth international joins York on deadline day, bolstering head coach Andrew Henderson’s options at hooker, with James Cunningham and Josh Daley currently unavailable through injury.

Henderson said on bringing in Pemberton: “Taylor is an exciting young talent from St Helens, so I’m delighted to bring him to York.

“I’d like to thank Paul Wellens and Mike Rush at Saints for allowing Taylor to join us on loan until the end of the season.

“Taylor is a utility player. Although predominantly a hooker, he can also cover at loose forward, in the halves and in the back-row. He’s almost a younger version of James Cunningham!

“Having picked up a couple of injuries against London Broncos last weekend – in Chris Clarkson and James Cunningham – and with Josh Daley also out injured at the moment, we thought it was a smart move to bring in another nine alongside Will Jubb.

“Taylor has played a couple of times in the Betfred Super League for St Helens already and he’s been in their high-quality system for a number of years.

“He’s an exciting young talent that we’re looking forward to working with and we’re hoping that he’ll add some genuine value to our team for the remainder of the season.

“I’d also like to thank our Chairman Clint Goodchild for supporting the first-team squad and allowing us to bring in both Taylor and Toby Warren before the recruitment deadline as we enter the business-end of the 2023 season.”