Sunday Super League Team News: Hull FC and St Helens injuries, Salford debut and big Leeds changes

THERE will be three Sunday Super League fixtures taking place with all eyes on Wakefield Trinity’s away fixture at Hull FC.

Trinity currently sit level with local rivals Castleford Tigers, who play tonight, but travel to Hull with four wins from their last five games.

Elsewhere, Leeds Rhinos host Leigh Leopards whilst Salford Red Devils take on St Helens. But, what do the 21-man squads look like?

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

Hull boss Tony Smith has made two changes to the squad that was named in advance of the clash of Huddersfield Giants, with Carlos Tuimavave and Jamie Shaul coming in to replace Zach Jebson and Liam Sutcliffe – the latter of which drops out with a finger injury.

📋 Tony Smith has named his 21-man squad for Sunday's Betfred Super League Round 21 clash against @WTrinityRL at the MKM Stadium… 🤝 In association with @JadanPress. ⚫️⚪️ #COYH | @ecostrad — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) August 4, 2023

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

📋SQUAD NEWS Your Trinity 21-man squad for our trip to @hullfcofficial this Sunday. @WDHcarelink pic.twitter.com/DYWXeqGu85 — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) August 4, 2023

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

James Donaldson is set to make his 100th appearance for Leeds since arriving at Headingley in 2019. Donaldson missed out on selection last week at St Helens but could return to action on Sunday. Following a foot injury to Richie Myler Luke Hooley could make his home debut for the Rhinos.

The Rhinos are without winger David Fusitu’a as he completes the return to play protocol following a concussion at Saints last week. Youngsters Jack Sinfield and Alfie Edgell are also both drafted into the 21-man squad.

https://twitter.com/leedsrhinos/status/1687420284163264512?s=20

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

TBA.

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

Kallum Watkins, Tim Lafai, Marc Sneyd and Danny Addy all return for Paul Rowley’s side, with Brad Singleton named for the first time.

🚨 Paul Rowley has named a 21-man squad to take on @Saints1890 this Sunday. Kallum Watkins, Tim Lafai, Marc Sneyd & Danny Addy all return, with Brad Singleton named for the first time! 🔄 pic.twitter.com/N891fEmcDA — Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) August 4, 2023

St Helens’ 21-man squad

Head coach Wellens makes two changes to the squad that was announced for that win over Leeds last week; with Curtis Sironen possibly marking his return to action following injury, and hooker Jake Burns moving into the first-team after impressing for the reserves ranks. They replace Konrad Hurrell and Taylor Pemberton in the St Helens squad.

⚪ 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 Paul Wellens has named his 21-man squad for this Sunday's @SuperLeague clash with @SalfordDevils! Read more 👇#COYS | #HistoryInTheMaking — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) August 4, 2023

