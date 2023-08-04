Ex-Castleford Tigers duo Mahe Fonua and Bureta Faraimo find new UK clubs

FORMER Castleford Tigers pair Mahe Fonua and Bureta Faraimo will remain in the UK for the remainder of the 2023 season, signing deals with a Yorkshire club.

Fonua and Faraimo were released from Super League side Castleford Tigers in late July, with League One side Doncaster swooping for the pair.

Both players have signed and are awaiting visa clearance which is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Fonua is currently back home spending time with his family and will collect his visa upon returning to the UK. Faraimo is currently awaiting residency for the UK, which again is expected to be cleared up in the not too distant future.

Dons head coach Richard Horne said: “As soon as we became aware of both Fonua and Faraimo’s availability we made contact. The opportunity to bring in such high quality and vastly experienced players is something we can’t turn down and that’s what these two bring to the squad.

“Leading into the playoffs you want options in terms of squad depth and the careers Mahe and Bureta have had in top flight rugby league so far speak for themselves.”

Fonua and Faraimo have notched up over 300 appearances, racking up almost 600 points, across the NRL and Super League.