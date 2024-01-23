St Helens and Leeds Rhinos the only Super League sides in top ten best rugby stadiums for fans in the UK

ST HELENS has been ranked seventh in a survey that has chosen the top ten best rugby stadiums for fans in the UK.

The Totally Wicked Stadium, which opened in 2011, has been home for Saints for over a decade – and now it has been recognised as one of the best for supporters throughout the country in a survey by Betway.

It is the highest-ranked rugby league venue in the top ten, with Cardiff’s Principality Stadium taking spot, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield, the Coventry Building Society Arena, Bristol’s Ashton Gate and Newcastle’s Kingston Park all sitting pretty inside the top six.

A Google Review score has the Totally Wicked Stadium at a 4.5 rating out of 5, with Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley Stadium coming in at eighth with a score of 4.6 – though why that means Saints sit above Leeds has not been explained.

Headingley is also rated the cheapest stadium in the country for fans, with the average accommodation for one night coming in at £60.46, with the average cost of attending games £79.26.

That’s incredible value for money when considering that the tenth cheapest cost for attending games the Ravenhill Stadium in Belfast, which stands at £108.49.

