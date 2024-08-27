St Helens and Leigh Leopards to appeal bans

ST HELENS and Leigh Leopards will be appealing the bans handed to Tommy Makinson and John Asiata respectively following last weekend’s Super League fixtures.

Makinson was charged with a Grade D Head Contact indiscretion following his red card in Saints’ 42-6 loss to Hull KR, whilst Asiata was given a Grade C Dangerous Contact charge following Leigh’s 32-12 win over London Broncos.

Both men will appear at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight in a bid to clear their name.

