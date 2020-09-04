St Helens and Warrington Wolves record positive Covid-19 cases

Super League has been struck with more positive tests as Warrington and St Helens players have contracted the virus.

One player from each said has tested positive but their games on Friday will still take place.

The Wolves player was not one of the six already stood down by the RFL after coming into close contact with a Wakefield Trinity player who tested positive earlier this week. As a result, the Wolves are now without seven players to play Hull FC.

Meanwhile, the St Helens player tested positive after displaying symptoms and getting an NHS test on Thursday. He did not play against Hull Kingston Rovers last week.

Wakefield Trinity and Catalans are due to have further tests on Friday.