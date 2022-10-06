St Helens and Wigan Warriors prospects to make England Knights debuts

St Helens’ George Delaney and Wigan Warriors’ Harvie Hill are set to make their England Knights debuts after being called up to the squad for Saturday’s clash against Scotland.

With Owen Trout rested and Jake Wardle joining the senior squad for their World Cup warm-up against Fiji, forwards Delaney and Hill have been brought into Paul Anderson’s squad.

Jack Broadbent, the Leeds Rhinos centre who finished the season on loan at Featherstone Rovers, has also been called up and is set to make a second Knights appearance.

Anderson has named 18 players for the match at Myreside in Edinburgh, with all expected to play.

“It’s a great learning curve for George and Harvie, and a massive challenge for all the squad who’ll be up against players who are preparing to play in the World Cup,” said Knights assistant coach Paul Sculthorpe.

“I’ve followed George and Harvie’s progress for a number of years and they’ve definitely earned the right to be part of the Knights programme.

“Over 50 senior England internationals have come through this pathway, and they too are potential England players of the future.”

England Knights squad: Jack Broadbent (Featherstone Rovers), Deon Cross (Salford Red Devils), George Delaney (St Helens), Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils), Matty English (Huddersfield Giants), Ethan Havard, Harvie Hill (both Wigan Warriors), Jordan Lane (Hull FC), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (both Hull KR), Ellis Longstaff, Matt Nicholson (Warrington Wolves), Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants), Oliver Russell (Huddersfield Giants), Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves), Liam Tindall (Leeds Rhinos), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons)