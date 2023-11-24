St Helens announce squad numbers for Super League 2024 with new signing in pipeline following Will Hopoate exit

ST HELENS have announced their squad numbers for the 2024 Super League season with just one new signing taking a first-team shirt.

Daryl Clark becomes only the third man in nearly 30 years to have the number 9 shirt at St.Helens, following in the footsteps of two of the club’s greatest-ever players Keiron Cunningham, and the recently retired James Roby.

Fellow new signing Matt Whitley returns home to the local area and joins the club he grew up supporting, and in 2024 he will wear the number 19 shirt.

Upon joining the Red V during the 2023 season, Moses Mbye received the shirt number 35 and now moves up to 14 ahead of his second season.

Following an outstanding breakout campaign last season in the front row, the Saints’ Young Player of the Year, 19-year-old George Delaney, has been rewarded by his coaches for his strong efforts and will wear shirt number 20.

The Saints’ 2023 Members’ & Players’ Player of the Year, James Bell, takes the number that has been vacated following the retirement of Saints stalwart Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15.

After impressing in Saints’ Reserves ranks, Jake Burns becomes a full-time player with St Helens for the first time and will have squad number 24. Ben Lane (26) and McKenzie Buckley (27) both move up in number from last season too.

Five of the academy champions’ squad also take shirt numbers: Dayon Sambou (28), Will Roberts (29), Jonathon Vaughan (30), Noah Stephens (31), and Leon Cowen (32).

Supporters will of course see that the number 3 is currently not allocated to anyone yet following the departure of Will Hopoate. The club continues actively looking in both the domestic and international club market to recruit a player to join our 2024 squad who will take that squad number.

1. Jack Welsby, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. , 4. Mark Percival, 5. Jon Bennison, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. Daryl Clark, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Sione Mata’utia. 12. Joe Batchelor, 13. Morgan Knowles, 14. Moses Mbye, 15. James Bell, 16. Curtis Sironen, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jake Wingfield, 19. Matt Whitley, 20. George Delaney, 21. Ben Davies, 22. Sam Royle, 23. Konrad Hurrell, 24. Jake Burns, 25. Tee Ritson, 26. Ben Lane, 27. McKenzie Buckley, 28. Dayon Sambou, 29. Will Roberts, 30. Jonny Vaughan, 31. Noah Stephens, 32. Leon Cowen.

