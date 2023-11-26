The Super League club ex-Castleford Tigers man Tyla Hepi turned down to sign for Doncaster

DONCASTER won the race to sign former Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers forward Tyla Hepi this weekend.

In doing so, they beat off competition from Super League side London Broncos, League Express can reveal.

The Dons have been excellent in their recruitment for the 2024 Championship season after earning promotion via the League One play-offs in 2023.

The likes of Suaia Matagi, Alex Sutcliffe and Luke Briscoe have all made the move to the South Yorkshire club and now Hepi has joined also.

“I’m really excited to get over and meet the boys and get into training. I’m even more excited to see where this year can take us,” Hepi said.

Most recently the prop spent three years in South-West France with Toulouse, moving to Super League’s Castleford Tigers in 2020 before heading to Featherstone for the last two campaigns in the Betfred Championship.

Hepi went on to say: “The squad is looking lovely with real quality, knowledge and decent boys all round. I can’t wait to see you all down there on gameday.”

Tyla is the son of former rugby league player Brad Hepi who had two spells himself at Doncaster RLFC in 2001 and 2003 playing alongside current Dons chief executive Carl Hall.

Hepi will be the last of the permanent signings ahead of the 2024 Betfred Championship campaign.

