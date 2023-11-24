Castleford Tigers swoop for Hull KR released forward Luis Johnson

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have swooped for released Hull KR forward Luis Johnson.

Johnson, who spent time on loan at The Jungle during the 2023 Super League season, has joined up with his former side for pre-season which began at the start of the week, League Express understands.

The back-rower started his amateur career at Oulton Raiders in Leeds before joining the Tigers’ scholarship programme, but he didn’t make a first-team appearance before Warrington Wolves bought him out of his contract for £45,000 with a three-year deal on the table.

Since then, Johnson spent time on loan at Rochdale Hornets, Widnes Vikings and Hull KR, signing a permanent deal with the latter ahead of the 2021 Super League season.

Johnson made 29 appearance for the Robins over three seasons, but has now linked up with the club where his career began as new Castleford boss Craig Lingard attempts to rebuild his squad.

The likes of Elie El-Zakhem, Nixon Putt, Sam Wood and Rowan Milnes have all joined Castleford in the off-season as Lingard and assistant Danny McGuire attempt to steer the Tigers away from the bottom of the Super League table.

