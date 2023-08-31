St Helens boss Paul Wellens on Sione Mata’utia future, Wakefield Trinity and Konrad Hurrell

ST HELENS go up against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday knowing that a win would keep the Merseyside club in with a chance of finishing first.

With Wigan Warriors’ victory over Catalans Dragons last weekend, Saints – like Wigan – are just two points behind the French side who are currently in top spot.

Meanwhile, Wakefield are on the bottom but Saints boss Paul Wellens knows that it will still be a tough game on Sunday.

“I’ve been at this club a long time and very rarely do you go to Wakefield and have an easy day. We aren’t preparing for an easy day especially given the situation Wakefield are in at the moment.

“They have a number of threats, Luke Gale and Mason Lino are dangerous players, obviously the acquisition of Josh Griffin – he showed against Castleford what he can do.”

In terms of any potential men back for Saints, Konrad Hurrell is expected to play but Curtis Sironen and Will Hopoate are out for the foreseeable future.

“Konrad is very likely to play Sunday afternoon, we are excited to have him back out there especially getting over that injury first and foremost.

“Curtis and Will are progressing well on their rehab programs but we are not putting definitive time frames out there.”

Wellens has already been keen to get some of his recruitment and retention completed before the end of the 2023 Super League season with one man expected to sign on the dotted line being Sione Mata’utia.

However, the Saints boss is taking his time with the powerhouse forward.

“We are close to agreeing something with Sione, I’ve said all along with Sione that we are prepared to be patient with him because he is someone we think a lot of at the club.

“We understand that it’s not just Sione but it’s his partner and kids that when they spend such a long time away from family that it is not always easy.

“So it’s important we allow him that time to decide but we are hopeful Sione will extend hi stay with us and if he does choose to do that then we will be delighted because he is not only a wonderful player but he is a wonderful person too.”

