St Helens boss Paul Wellens questions consistency after challenge on Joe Batchelor goes unpunished

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has questioned the consistency in Super League games after a challenge that has ruled Joe Batchelor out for over two months went unpunished by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel on Monday.

Batchelor suffered a serious ankle ligament injury, with a timeframe given of eight or nine weeks by Wellens, after the Saints back-rower was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle during Saints’ 40-10 win over Leeds Rhinos.

That challenge went unpunished with no citation or charge and Wellens raised the issue of consistency after touching on the red card given to Saints man Tommy Makinson in the win over Castleford Tigers a fortnight ago.

“The incident was left alone, there were no requests at all for the incident that happened,” Wellens said.

“The only thing I would say is it is a little bit frustrating because Tommy Makinson gets sent off after an incident of foul play which is reviewed again and again.

“At the weekend, there was an incident of foul play which wasn’t reviewed and he stayed on the field.

“I don’t want that kid to get sent off as it was really an accident but I think we need consistency on how we approach these things.”

