St Helens chief linked with major move to NRL

ST HELENS chief executive Mike Rush has laughed at speculation linking him with the NRL.

Rush was appointed as Saints chief executive back in April 2013, having progressed through the ranks at the Merseyside club, but he has been linked to a head of football role at St George Illawarra Dragons in recent months.

The Daily Telegraph previously reported: “St Helens chief executive Mike Rush is an outstanding rugby league administrator who has built Saints into a Super League powerhouse with four straight titles.

“Years ago Rush applied for the vacant chief executive role at the St George Illawarra Dragons.

“He was interviewed by then-Dragons chairman Brian Johnston, who ended up giving himself the job.

“We hear Rush is still keen on a move from the north of England to Australia.

“He would be a fantastic acquisition for the NRL in a senior role or any of the 17 clubs.”

And, despite speculation going quiet in the past few weeks, Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks brought the rumours back to a head when Saints took on Hull FC on Thursday night.

Brooks said: “Mike Rush, the CEO of St Helens, is still being linked to that head of football role at St George Illawarra.

“I did happen to speak to Mr Rush and all he did was laugh.

“Take from that what you will!”