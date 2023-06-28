Josh McGuire linked with shock move following Warrington Wolves exit

FORMER Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire is being linked with a shock move following his exit from the Super League club.

McGuire and Warrington agreed to a release following a 12-match ban handed to the forward following a Super League match against the Leigh Leopards.

Now, though, instead of heading straight back to Australia to join a club Down Under, the ex-St George Illawarra Dragons man is being linked with a move to the Elite One French division.

According to Treize Mondial, more than one French club has set their sights on McGuire, who only made his move to the northern hemisphere ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

The French Elite One competition has seen a number of former Super League and NRL stars continue to ply their trade from the likes of Corey Norman, James Segeyaro, Jason Clark and Morgan Escare.