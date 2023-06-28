Reported Wigan Warriors target rejects two contract extensions at Super League club

IT’S that time of the year when Super League clubs try and build their squads for the season beyond in terms of both recruitment and retention.

For Wigan Warriors, the club has already brought in the likes of Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters and Tiaki Chan for 2024 and beyond, but they have also been heavily linked to Catalans Dragons centre Adam Keighran.

With loanee Toby King set to return to parent club Warrington Wolves at the end of the season, it would make Wigan short in the centre position.

The Warriors have also been linked with Dolphins centre Brenko Lee, but it appears as though Keighran is the main target.

In fact, French publication L’Independant has reported that Keighran has rejected two contract extensions from the Dragons with a move to Catalans’ Super League rivals looking increasingly likely with “a very lucrative offer” reportedly awaiting the Australian centre at the DW Stadium.

It would be interesting to see how Catalans would go about replacing Keighran, who has been a pivotal figure in Steve McNamara’s side’s charge to the top of the Super League table.