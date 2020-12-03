St Helens confirm capture of London Broncos powerhouse

St Helens have confirmed the signing of London Broncos prop Dan Norman.

As first revealed by League Express, the towering forward has become the champions’ fourth signing ahead of 2021.

Norman joined the Broncos after starting his career with Widnes, but will now return North to join the club.

He will join Sione Mata’utia, Agnatius Passi and Joel Thompson at the club next season.

“I’m delighted to have signed for such a big club like St. Helens with so much history,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed my short time at London and I’m thankful for the opportunity, but I’m now really looking forward to the new challenge at St. Helens and gaining more Super League experience with the best team in the comp. I can’t wait to get in and meet all the boys, staff and fans next year!”

Head Coach Kristian Woolf added: “We see Dan as a player with massive potential. He already has some Super League experience and is a young, strong forward. He has impressed in the Championship for Widnes and London is a big body with good athleticism and work ethic. We are looking forward to him joining us ahead of the 2021 season.”