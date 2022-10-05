St Helens confirm Paul Wellens appointment as ex-Super League boss made assistant coach

St Helens have announced the appointment of Paul Wellens as their new head coach from the 2023 season.

Wellens, who made 495 appearances and won twelve major titles with the club as a player, has been part of Saints’ coaching team since 2015 and steps up from assistant coach to replace the departing Kristian Woolf and take on his first head coach role.

The Super League champions are also bringing in former Catalans Dragons, and current France, boss Laurent Frayssinous as an assistant coach.

Wellens and Frayssinous will work alongside club stalwart Ian Talbot, who will remain an assistant coach.

“I am immensely proud to be named head coach of a club like this,” said Wellens, who has signed a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

“Given the fact it is a club that I hold very close to my heart and one that I have been involved with all my life, it is a huge privilege and a huge honour for me.

“I have worked with some great coaches who have been hugely successful and I have had some wonderful experiences along the way too. I have learnt a lot I will lean on those experiences as I take the reins as head coach.”

Frayssinous said of his appointment to the coaching staff: “I’m really excited about this new challenge.

“St Helens is a huge Rugby League club and their un-rivalled success means I am joining them at a great time. To be asked to join Paul Wellens as a coach at this club is a real privilege.”