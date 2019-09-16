St Helens dominate 2019 Albert Goldthorpe Medal Rankings

With the final votes now having been cast for the 2019 Albert Goldthorpe Medal, the final votes reveal how St Helens have dominated the votes throughout the season, just as they did the Super League table.

Saints star Jonny Lomax won the Medal with 32 points from this season’s 29 regular-season matches, finishing just two points ahead of Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings, while Lomax’s fellow St Helens star Lachlan Coote came third in the individual table.

In total St Helens players piled up 142 votes between them from our reporters, which averages out at 4.9 votes per game from a maximum possible six points.

Altogether 19 St Helens players received one or more points, with Luke Thompson, James Roby, Alex Walmsley and Theo Fages also reaching double figures.

Salford received the second highest number of votes in total, just edging Wigan with 107 votes compared to 106, with Hastings dominating their votes, while Zak Hardaker (18) and George Williams (16) were Wigan’s best performers.

At the other end of the table, Hull Kingston Rovers picked up just 62 points, with Mitch Garbutt, who was a strong performer early in the season but faded in the latter stages, being their top performer with 15 points.

London Broncos just edged them out with 64 points, although 20 of those came from Jordan Abdull, who will join the Robins next season.

Hull KR fans will no doubt hope that Abdull can replicate the form he showed this season at KCOM Craven Park.

St Helens

Jonny Lomax 32

Lachlan Coote 25

Luke Thompson 13

James Roby 12

Alex Walmsley 12

Theo Fages 10

Kevin Naiqama 8

Tom Makinson 6

Jack Welsby 6

Dominique Peyroux 3

Morgan Knowles 3

Aaron Smith 3

Regan Grace 2

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 2

Mark Percival 1

Matty Costello 1

Zeb Taia 1

James Bentley 1

Matty Lees 1

Total 142

Salford Red Devils

Jackson Hastings 30

Robert Lui 12

Niall Evalds 11

Kris Welham 9

Joey Lussick 8

Ken Sio 7

Krisnan Inu 6

Lee Mossop 6

Josh Jones 5

Jake Bibby 3

Adam Walker 3

Gil Dudson 3

Tui Lolohea 2

George Griffin 2

Total 107

Wigan Warriors

Zak Hardaker 18

George Williams 16

Liam Farrell 10

Morgan Smithies 9

Joe Burgess 7

Dan Sarginson 5

Thomas Leuluai 5

Sam Powell 5

Liam Marshall 4

Joe Greenwood 4

Bevan French 4

Sean O’Loughlin 4

Joe Bullock 3

Oliver Partington 3

Jake Shorrocks 3

Oliver Gildart 2

Willie Isa 2

Chris Hankinson 1

Ben Flower 1

Total 106

Castleford Tigers

Liam Watts 22

Jake Trueman 21

Peter Mata’utia 14

Jordan Rankin 11

Paul McShane 7

Jesse Sene-Lefao 4

James Clare 3

Mike McMeeken 3

Matt Cook 3

Adam Milner 2

Junior Moors 1

Nathan Massey 1

Total 92

Warrington Wolves

Daryl Clark 24

Blake Austin 17

Stefan Ratchford 11

Chris Hill 7

Declan Patton 5

Bryson Goodwin 5

Ben Currie 4

Toby King 3

Joe Philbin 3

Tom Lineham 2

Jake Mamo 2

Mike Cooper 2

Ben Murdoch-Masila 2

Josh Thewlis 2

Jack Hughes 1

Sitaleki Akauola 1

Total 91

Hull FC

Marc Sneyd 20

Josh Griffin 9

Albert Kelly 9

Jake Connor 9

Danny Houghton 9

Jamie Shaul 5

Carlos Tuimavave 4

Sika Manu 4

Ratu Naulago 3

Joe Westerman 3

Mickey Paea 2

Gareth Ellis 2

Bureta Faraimo 1

Scott Taylor 1

Tevita Satae 1

Total 82

Wakefield Trinity

David Fifita 15

Danny Brough 12

Jacob Miller 6

Kyle Wood 6

Reece Lyne 6

Kelepi Tanginoa 6

Ryan Hampshire 5

Max Jowitt 3

Bill Tupou 3

Tyler Randell 3

Pauli Pauli 3

Craig Kopczak 2

Tom Johnstone 1

Joe Arundel 1

Ben Reynolds 1

Jordan Crowther 1

Lee Kershaw 1

Chris Annakin 1

Total 76

Leeds Rhinos

Jack Walker 16

Konrad Hurrell 11

Trent Merrin 8

Brad Dwyer 7

Richie Myler 6

Harry Newman 6

Rhyse Martin 5

Ash Handley 4

Robert Lui 4

Tui Lolohea 2

Matt Parcell 2

Wellington Albert 2

Kallum Watkins 1

Nathaniel Peteru 1

Total 75

Catalans Dragons

Sam Tomkins 21

Rémi Casty 7

Tony Gigot 5

Brayden Wiliame 5

Matt Whitley 5

Samisoni Langi 5

Sam Kasiano 4

Fouad Yaha 3

Benjamin Garcia 3

Michael McIlorum 3

Greg Bird 3

Matty Smith 3

Arthur Mourgue 2

Jodie Broughton 1

David Mead 1

Kenny Edwards 1

Jason Baitieri 1

Total 73

Huddersfield Giants

Lee Gaskell 13

Jermaine McGillvary 12

Kruise Leeming 12

Darnell McIntosh 9

Alex Mellor 3

Louis Senior 3

Oliver Russell 2

Akuila Uate 2

Matt Frawley 2

Innes Senior 2

Matty English 2

Aaron Murphy 2

Tom Holmes 2

Jacob Wardle 1

Michael Lawrence 1

Paul Clough 1

Total 69

London Broncos

Jordan Abdull 20

Jay Pitts 9

Alex Walker 7

Eddie Battye 5

Kieran Dixon 3

Ryan Morgan 3

Brock Lamb 3

Luke Yates 3

Eloi Pelissier 3

Sadiq Adebiyi 2

James Cunningham 2

Rhys Williams 1

Morgan Smith 1

Nathan Mason 1

James Meadows 1

Total 64

Hull Kingston Rovers

Mitch Garbutt 15

Craig Hall 8

Danny McGuire 8

Ryan Shaw 4

Josh Drinkwater 4

Matt Parcell 4

Ben Crooks 3

Adam Quinlan 3

Mose Masoe 3

Jimmy Keinhorst 2

Weller Hauraki 2

Junior Vaivai 2

Daniel Murray 2

George Lawler 1

Dean Hadley 1

Total 62