St Helens have all the goods to emulate past World Club Challenge winners says Paul Wellens

PAUL WELLENS insists the current St Helens team have all the qualities of the World Club Challenge-winning sides he played in.

Saints’ rookie head coach won the competition twice as a player, in 2001 and 2007, both times against Brisbane Broncos in Bolton.

This Saturday he is looking to win it again in his first competitive game as a head coach, after stepping up from assistant coach to succeed Kristian Woolf.

Wellens doesn’t believe there is much to be learned from his own experiences of the World Club Challenge, and that the challenge is even greater this year.

“The stand-out similarity is that people don’t give you much of a chance; they don’t think you can beat a team of the calibre of Penrith, like they didn’t think we could beat a team of the calibre of Brisbane Broncos back then,” said Wellens.

“The different challenge for us this time is playing on this side of the world, but it’s an exciting challenge.

“This is a different group of players to what we had then – not better or worse, just a different group.

“What I can say about this group is they’re no less committed, no less enthusiastic. They’re as dedicated a group as I’ve ever worked with.

“When you embody all those qualities, you’re going to give yourself a chance of being competitive and winning.”

Wellens says the club has received a great welcome in Australia, where they are staying on the Manly seafront and training at one of the Sea Eagles’ bases at Narrabeen.

“In terms of surroundings, it doesn’t get much better, it’s a really picturesque place,” said Wellens.

“We’ve been so warmly received by everybody, particularly at the hotel where we’ve been staying, and when the lads go out to coffee shops everybody is asking about the game, asking if we can win.

“It’s nice to come over here and receive a warm welcome. There’s excitement about Rugby League and I think we’re adding to it.

“The training base at Narrabeen is one of Manly’s facilities and it’s been great for us.

“We’ve had really tough sessions there, which the lads have embraced. The conditions are different but the playing group just get on with it.”

