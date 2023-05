HULL FC forward Kane Evans has been released immediately by the Super League club.

The short statement by the Black and Whites reads: “Evans will return to Australia for personal reasons. The club wishes him well for the future.”

Evans joined the Black and Whites ahead of the 2022 Super League season as a major coup for then head coach Brett Hodgson.

Since joining, the Fijian international has made almost 30 appearances but now his time at the MKM Stadium is over.