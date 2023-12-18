St Helens hero Paul Sculthorpe reveals four clubs he had offers from during his rugby league career

IF ever there has been a household Super League name in the history of the modern game, then it is Paul Sculthorpe.

Bought by St Helens ahead of the 1997 Super League season, Sculthorpe had already played 77 games for the Warrington Wolves as a teenager before etching his name into rugby league history as one of the greatest loose-forwards to ever play the sport.

During a 12-year career with Saints, Sculthorpe would play 247 games, accruing 1,232 points and scooping up a total of four Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges, as well as becoming the first (and currently only) player to win the Man of Steel Award on two consecutive occasions.

Of course, being so influential for the Merseyside club during those 12 years meant that Sculthorpe was often inundated with offers – and it wasn’t just Super League, but the NRL and even rugby union that wanted a piece of the action.

Sculthorpe told League Express: I had approaches from other Super League clubs during my time at Saints, which I obviously no interest in.

“I also had two offers from the NRL from Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers in the early 2000s, but, for a mix of family and financial reasons, I turned them down.

“I had the opportunity go to rugby union too, with offers from Leicester Tigers (2002) and Saracens (2005), but that was not something I was interested in doing.”

So why did Sculthorpe choose to stay at Saints for 12 years and does he have any regrets from his time in the sport?

“I chose to stay at Saints because we had the best players, the best culture and we were winning trophies on a consistent basis. Financially I was always happy and looked after too.

“I don’t have any career regrets – not one. I achieved everything I wanted to within the game. The last two years were frustrating with injuries, but I had virtually ten years prior to that injury free and that’s sport.

“I got out fit and healthy too, albeit premature age wise, so I don’t regret anything I have done.”

