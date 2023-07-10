St Helens hooker Joey Lussick reportedly being targeted for immediate move

ST HELENS hooker Joey Lussick is reportedly being targeted for an immediate move.

Lussick has been a key cog in the Saints’ wheel in the past few seasons, but the Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that the hooker is being eyed up by the Parramatta Eels with the club uncertain whether or not Josh Hodgson will return to the field in 2023.

Hodgson has been sidelined with a neck injury the past few months which led to him having surgery recently, but the Eels are unsure if his back-up Brendan Hands is the man to lead them around the park for 80 minutes.

That, according to the Herald, has prompted Parramatta to look at Lussick has the potential man to take the Eels forward for the rest of the 2023 season.

That being said, the 27-year-old is still contracted to Saints for the rest of 2023 as well as 2024 so any transfer would require a fee.