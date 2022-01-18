St Helens injury blow as Regan Grace to miss start of season

St Helens winger Regan Grace will miss the first month of the Super League season through injury.

The Welsh international has been a key part of Saints’ phenomenal run of success in recent years but will not be able to contribute to the start of their title defence next month.

“He’s got a knock on his elbow which has affected his bicep,” said head coach Kristian Woolf. “That’s something that we’ve had to intervene with.

“He’s going to miss the first month or so of footy, which is obviously a bit of a knock for us and really unfortunate.

“But in the big scheme of things he’s going to get plenty of footy to play once he gets back as well so it’s not going to be too much of an interference.”

Grace is among three senior St Helens players who will not be able to play in Alex Walmsley’s testimonial match on Friday against Leigh Centurions.

Morgan Knowles is still on the comeback trail following surgery in the off-season, but remains on track for the start of the league campaign.

Meanwhile Curtis Sironen won’t be considered having missed a significant amount of training after contracting Covid while abroad.

The back-row, a new signing from Manly Sea Eagles, tested positive while in Italy and had to isolate in the country for more than two weeks before being able to finally return.

“It’s a great opportunity for some other blokes and that’s a big part of being able to have success in a long season,” said Woolf.

“You’re always going to have your little setbacks and challenges and injuries are a big part of the game and a big part of the challenge.

“Being able to adjust and figure out how you’re going to work when you do have those changes is what’s important through a pre-season as well as all the other things you want out of your pre-season.

“We get to give some young guys like Josh Simm, Ben Davies, Jon Bennison, a little bit more opportunity as well. That’s what a pre-season game is about.”