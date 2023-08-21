North Wales Crusaders confident of Colwyn Bay future despite stadium issues

CHIEF executive Andy Moulsdale says North Wales Crusaders are confident of playing at Colwyn Bay in both the short and long-term, keeping professional Rugby League in the country after West Wales Raiders’ demise.

The League One club haven’t run out at Stadiwm CSM since March and have since had to switch six matches to alternative venues due to overrunning work on installing an artificial pitch and a concert taking place at the council-owned ground, also known as Eirias Park.

They have twice been expecting to return, only to be told the new pitch wasn’t yet fit for sport, and took four of their ‘home’ games to Chester Rugby Union Club, 40 miles away, one to Nant Conwy RU, a 15-mile trip, and the other to Rhyl RU, 13 miles along the coast.

Crusaders played their first league game of the season, against Dewsbury in February, at the DCBL Stadium, Widnes, because of a clash with rugby union matches at Colwyn Bay (Wales Under-20s and the RGC club, who play in the Welsh Premiership, also use the 6,000-capacity facility).

Their only appearances at Stadiwm CSM were the Challenge Cup second-round tie versus Royal Navy in February and the following month’s league fixture against Oldham.

Only one regular-season game remains, against London Skolars on Sunday, and after RGC took on both Sale and Doncaster in pre-season matches on the new Colwyn Bay pitch, Moulsdale says it’s all systems go return to the ground to which the club relocated from Wrexham in 2021.

“It’s been a trying period, and having to switch games has been both difficult, because there’s a lack of suitable alternative grounds in North Wales, and frustrating, especially for our supporters,” he explained.

“But we’ve been told we’re fine for the Skolars game, and with rugby union matches being played at Stadiwm CSM, we know there are no issues with the new pitch.

“Regarding the longer term, we’re in discussions with Conwy County Borough Council over a new lease, and both parties want that to happen.

“The commercial opportunities which come from playing at the stadium are crucial for us, and while there were limits on the use of the old grass surface, that’s not the case with the new one.

