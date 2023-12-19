St Helens legend Paul Sculthorpe names his Grand Final favourites for Super League 2024

IF anyone is qualified to talk on the best teams in Super League then it is Paul Sculthorpe.

During an illustrious 12-year career spell with Merseyside club, St Helens, Sculthorpe won a total of four Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges, as well as becoming the first (and currently only) player to win the Man of Steel Award on two consecutive occasions.

On a more individual level, the ex-Great Britain and England international made 247 appearances for Saints during his 12-year career with the club, amassing 113 tries, 392 goals and ten drop goals.

However, few people perhaps remember Sculthorpe beginning his rugby league career with Warrington Wolves, debuting in 1995 and going on to register 78 appearances for the Cheshire club.

Sculthorpe moved to St Helens in 1997 for £375,000 which was, at the time, a record transfer fee for a forward and, let’s be fair, it’s a fee that he paid back and more.

After four years of winning the Super League Grand Final, Sculthorpe’s beloved St Helens couldn’t make it five in a row in 2023, with Wigan Warriors overcoming Catalans Dragons at the showpiece event, 10-2.

And Sculthorpe has backed Wigan to do it again in 2024 with the Warriors recruiting Tiaki Chan (Catalans Dragons), Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils), Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons), Kruise Leeming (Gold Coast Titans), Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), Sam Walters (Leeds Rhinos).

Sculthorpe is impressed to say the least, telling League Express: “I have to say I think Wigan look the strongest before a ball is kicked.

“They are obviously current champions, but think have recruited better than anyone else in the off-season.”

Will Sculthorpe’s prediction come true?

