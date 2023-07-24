St Helens, Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors stars all banned following Challenge Cup semi-finals

IT’S not been a busy weekend as usual for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel with just two fixtures to look at this Monday afternoon.

Following the Betfred Challenge Cup Semi Finals, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) – Grade C High Tackle – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Strikes – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Joe Shorrocks (Wigan Warriors) – Grade C High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Rob Butler* (London Broncos) – Grade F Biting – Refer to Tribunal

The following player has received a caution

Matt Parcell (Hull KR) – Dangerous Contact

The bans given above mean that Mata’utia will miss Saints’ next fixtures against Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils, whilst Ipape and Shorrocks will be absent for Leigh’s clash against Wigan this weekend.