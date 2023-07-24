Wakefield Trinity confirm signing of Super League winger as Mark Applegarth boosts squad

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have confirmed the signing of Super League winger Innes Senior for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Senior, who started his career with the Giants, has had multiple spells with Trinity in 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Blossoming from the Huddersfield academy, the 23-year-old made his Super League debut in 2018 against Catalans Dragons, with his brother, Louis, making his maiden appearance for the same club one week prior.

Since then, Senior has spent much of his time out gaining important experience from the West Yorkshire side, making 24 appearances, scoring 10 times for Trinity in both the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

Following a solid campaign last year, he came back for a third spell at the club at the start of this campaign, signing on a two-week deal, featuring in our games against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

However, the winger is back at Belle Vue.

“I’m really excited to be joining Wakefield till the end of the year,” said Senior, speaking upon his return.

“It’s a familiar environment for me, I know the majority of the staff and players here, so when Mash [Mark Applegarth] asked if I would like to come back, I jumped at the opportunity.

“I want to make a positive impact on my return and bring lots of energy and effort with me. I know it’s been a tough year for everyone at the club, including the fans, but having seen how the team has been going the past month the team seems to have really turned a corner.

“When the fans are behind the players at Belle Vue, it’s one of the best atmospheres in Super League and it really makes a difference. All of Wakefield’s wins have come from home games this season, so I’d urge everyone to get behind the team to help us in our push for survival.”

rinity head coach, Mark Applegarth said: “I am delighted to welcome Innes back to the club for the remainder of the season.

“We know what attributes he has and how he can help the team, so it was a no-brainer for us to get him back involved. Having only two wingers currently fit, with Lee [Kershaw] & Tom [Lineham], I feel Innes coming in offers us that extra competition on the edges.

“I’m looking forward to working with Innes for the rest of the campaign and, hopefully, it makes a difference as we turn our attention to the latter rounds of the season.”