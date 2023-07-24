Why Leigh Leopards’ John Asiata was cited but not banned for tackles on St Helens pair

THE Challenge Cup semi-finals produced two incredible clashes at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and Headingley over the weekend.

Whilst Leigh Leopards overcame St Helens, 12-10, on Saturday, Hull KR did the business against Wigan Warriors on Sunday in an 11-10 victory.

However, there were a number of flashpoints throughout both games, with two Saints men appearing to suffer serious-looking injuries on Saturday.

Though Alex Walmsley stayed on the field after big contact from Leigh’s John Asiata, Agnatius Paasi limped off the field with Saints head coach Paul Wellens later revealing that the Tongan international’s knees were “blown to smithereens”.

Asiata was cited for both tackles, with the minutes stating for the Walmsley tackle in the 63rd minute: “Player goes to make legitimate low tackle on person who is running towards him and arm is knocked away from wrapping by opponent’s leg.

With Paasi’s tackle in the 74th minute, the minutes state: “Player makes legitimate initial contact with upper thigh of opponent who is moving forward. Legitimate actions of teammate with upper body contact force opponent’s body in two different directions.