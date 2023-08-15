St Helens prop Matty Lees loses appeal

ST HELENS prop Matty Lees has been unsuccessful in his appeal against a two-match penalty notice for a Grade C ‘High Tackle’ charge in the Saints’ win over Huddersfield Giants last Sunday.

Lees pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ to the Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday night, but the independent tribunal upheld the Match Review Panel’s decision and he has also been fined £500.

This means Lees will miss this Friday’s home clash with Hull KR, and next week’s visit to Castleford.

The following players have accepted penalty notices imposed by the Match Review Panel.

Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants) – High Tackle – Grade – N/A

Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield Giants) – Striking – Grade B – £250 fine

Oliver Russell (Huddersfield Giants) – Dangerous Contact – Grade B – £250 fine

Michael Knowles (Hunslet) – Dangerous Contact – Grade C – 1 match

Lewis Hall (Swinton Lions) – Dangerous Contact – Grade C – 1 match

Lewis Young (Keighley Cougars) – High Tackle – Grade C – 1 match

Kieran Taylor (North Wales Crusaders) – Dangerous Contact – Grade C – 1 match

Ellis Robson (Keighley Cougars) – Dangerous Contact – Grade B – £125 fine

Connor Carr (Oldham) – Dangerous Throw – Grade B – £40 fine

Joey Leilua (Featherstone Rovers) – Strike – Grade A – NFA