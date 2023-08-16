Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Chris Kendall gets crunch fixture

ANOTHER round of Super League fixtures is upon us and what an exciting week it promises to be!

There will be four live Super League games on Friday night, with Chris Kendall taking charge of Wakefield Trinity’s home crunch clash with Castleford Tigers.

Elsewhere, Liam Moore will officiate Huddersfield Giants’ home fixture against Salford Red Devils as Aaron Moore takes control of Wigan Warriors’ clash against Hull FC.

Meanwhile, Tom Grant will take charge of the remaining game on Friday night as St Helens host Hull KR.

On Saturday, Jack Smith will officiate Leigh Leopards’ home game against Catalans Dragons with Ben Thaler rounding off the weekend with Leeds Rhinos’ fixture against Warrington Wolves.

Here is the list in full:

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

18th August, KO: 19:45

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

In Goal: S. Ellis

In Goal 2: J. Stearne

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

18th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

In Goal: P. Brooke

In Goal 2: E. Mccarthy

Time Keeper: R. Safi

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

18th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Touch Judge: O. Salmon

Time Keeper: S. Williams

St Helens v Hull KR

18th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: S. Houghton

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

In Goal: A. Belafonte

In Goal 2: L. O’brien

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons

19th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: G. Shaw

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

20th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: L. Moore

Touch Judge 2: A. Moore

In Goal: D. Arnold

In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson

Time Keeper: K. Leyland