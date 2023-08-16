Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Chris Kendall gets crunch fixture

ANOTHER round of Super League fixtures is upon us and what an exciting week it promises to be!
There will be four live Super League games on Friday night, with Chris Kendall taking charge of Wakefield Trinity’s home crunch clash with Castleford Tigers.
Elsewhere, Liam Moore will officiate Huddersfield Giants’ home fixture against Salford Red Devils as Aaron Moore takes control of Wigan Warriors’ clash against Hull FC.
Meanwhile, Tom Grant will take charge of the remaining game on Friday night as St Helens host Hull KR.
On Saturday, Jack Smith will officiate Leigh Leopards’ home game against Catalans Dragons with Ben Thaler rounding off the weekend with Leeds Rhinos’ fixture against Warrington Wolves.
Here is the list in full:
Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils
18th August, KO: 19:45
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Bland
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
In Goal: S. Ellis
In Goal 2: J. Stearne
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Wigan Warriors v Hull FC
18th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
In Goal: P. Brooke
In Goal 2: E. Mccarthy
Time Keeper: R. Safi
Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers
18th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Touch Judge: O. Salmon
Time Keeper: S. Williams
St Helens v Hull KR
18th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: S. Houghton
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
In Goal: A. Belafonte
In Goal 2: L. O’brien
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons
19th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: G. Shaw
Time Keeper: P. Smith
Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves
20th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: L. Moore
Touch Judge 2: A. Moore
In Goal: D. Arnold
In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson
Time Keeper: K. Leyland