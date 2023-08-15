RFL CEO, Tony Sutton, responds to fallout from £245,000 pay-off to Ralph Rimmer and Karen Moorhouse 

RFL CEO, Tony Sutton, has responded to the fallout from £245,000 pay-off to Ralph Rimmer and Karen Moorhouse earlier this year.

Last week, news broke last week that former Rugby Football League Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Rimmer, and the RFL’s Chief Regulatory Officer, Karen Moorhouse had received almost £250,000 in a pay-off, causing consternation amongst rugby league fans.

This was part of a ‘Director Renumeration’ within the governing body, with a report being sent out by the RFL:

“Director remuneration increased from £455k in 2021 to £787k in 2022. It should be noted that this total includes a provision of £245k for the compensation for loss of office for the former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer.”

The new chief executive, Tony Sutton, was asked about this payment on BBC Sport Manchester and this is how he responded: “Well a couple of things on that and I’ll give a little bit of background if that’s okay. So we knew from probably mid 2021 that we would need to downsize senior management at the RFL.

“We knew realignment of the sport was coming and we were starting to plan towards that.

“In fact, Ralph particularly was pretty open about that, and I remember him mentioning in more than one meeting that we’d probably go from our four most senior staff down to probably one, and that’s actually what’s happened, and that one being me.

“So this is something that we knew was coming and something that we’d planned for both in that 2021 result that I’ve mentioned and knowing that 2022 would be a different financial position.”

